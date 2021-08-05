Kimmich set to sign bumper new deal at Bayern Munich — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich is poised to sign a new bumper contract extension with Bayern Munich, according to media reports.

The new Bundesliga starts on August 13 with Kimmich set to line up for defending champions Bayern at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

According to several German media outlets, Kimmich, 26, is set to ink a three-year extension to his contract which would keep him at Bayern until 2026.

German daily Bild claims Kimmich’s new deal could be worth up to 20 million euros ($23 million) per year making him one of Bayern’s top earners.

Bayern is eager to keep Kimmich, who has matured into one of Europe’s best midfielders since moving to Munich from Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig in 2015.

Both Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka and France winger Kingsley Coman, who are both out of contract next June, are stalling over signing extensions.

Bayern is eager to avoid a repeat of last season when Austria defender David Alaba left on a free…