



The Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway for repair work on the Airport Flyover Bridge by the Federal Ministry of Works from August 9 to October 3, 2021. An inferno from the explosion of a PMS-loaded tanker in January 2021 affected the structure of the Airport Flyover Bridge at […]

The post Lagos to close Apapa-Oshodi Expressway for three weeks over Airport bridge repair appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper