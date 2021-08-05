Messi to leave Barcelona as contract talks collapse — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Lionel Messi will end his 20-year career with Barcelona after the Argentine superstar failed to reach an agreement on a new deal with the club, a decision certain to spark a high-stakes scramble for the signature of a player widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time.

“Although an agreement has been reached between FC Barcelona and Leo Messi it cannot be formalised due to economic and structural obstacles,” said a statement from the club.

“Faced with this situation, Lionel Messi will not remain linked to Barcelona. Both sides deeply regret that the…