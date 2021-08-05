More Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists surrender in North/East – Army | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Army says the intensity of fire by troops of Operation Hadin Kai, has forced more Boko Haram/Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists to surrender in the North East

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the terrorists, who surrendered with their families, had hitherto hibernated around the fringes of Sambisa forest area of Borno before yielding to troops’ heavy artillery and air bombardments on Aug. 2.

He said the surrendered terrorists comprised 19 male fighters, 19 adult females and 49 children from Njimia village and environs.

According to him, the terrorists who also surrendered several assorted weapons and incendiaries, lamented that the condition in the forest have become untenable, hence their surrendering.

Nwachukwu said the firearms and incendiaries recovered from the terrorists included,…