Nigeria committed to border demarcation with Cameroon – Malami | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, says the Federal Government is committed to finalisation of the boundary demarcation exercise between Nigeria and Cameroun.

Dr Umar Gwandu, the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the Minister disclosed this on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Malami had given the assurance while receiving the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, who paid him a courtesy visit.

“I wish to assure you that the Nigerian delegation is confident that under your leadership, the Cameroun-Nigeria Mixed Commission, (CNMC) will continue to achieve more successes.

“Particularly, in its efforts to permanently demarcate the boundary between Cameroun and Nigeria, in line with the judgment of the International Court of Justice and other relevant…