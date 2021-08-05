Residents near Athens discover ruins left by blaze | The Guardian Nigeria News

“Last night was hell”: Standing in front of his burnt warehouse, in the midst of charred pine trees, Christos Sfetsas deplores the “enormous damage” in his village on the outskirts of Athens, ravaged by one of dozens of wildfires hitting Greece.

The blaze started on Tuesday in a pine forest at the foot of Mount Parnitha, one of three ranges that surround the Greek capital, sending plumes of dark, acrid smoke over Athens and leaving carcasses of burnt-out houses in…