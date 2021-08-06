AFN names former track star Samuel Onikeku as technical director





Former Nigeria track and field international and a World Athletics Level-1 coach, Samuel Onikeku, has been appointed as the technical director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN. Making the announcement in Tokyo, on the side lines of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, Tonobock Okowa, president of the AFN, said Onikeku’s appointment was made […]

