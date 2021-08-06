Covid-19 lockdown affected fashion models like me – Joseph Water | The Guardian Nigeria News

The outbreak of COVID-19 and the multiplier effects of the pandemic are what the world will not forget in a hurry for years to come. Businesses and other human endeavours were affected and many are still battling to survive the negative effects.

The world’s fashion industry was not exempted as events and shows were cancelled. During this period, a Nigerian-born model, Babalola Otitoju Joseph, fondly called Joseph Water, said it was tough for him.

Speaking during a recent interview with journalists, the model, whose nickname was formerly Joseph Walter, but has now been changed to Joseph Water, said: “Last year was tough for me because I was booked for some shoots and runways gigs which I couldn’t attend due to the global pandemic. It was not an easy period for fashion models like me who rely on runway gigs and campaign photo shoots in exotic locations for much of their income.

“Fashion events have…