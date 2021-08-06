Crisis lingers as PDP BoT fails to reach consensus — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

After four hours of tension-soaked meeting in Abuja intended to resolve the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there seems to be no end to the crisis threatening the tenure of the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, as its Board of Trustees (BoT) failed to reach a consensus on the way forward.

The BoT, rather said it would set up a fresh reconciliation committee to address the issues.

The meeting, which was presided over by the chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin, failed to reach a truce. It was also unable to recommend sanctions or commendations for any of the parties involved in the crisis.

Consequently, the party opted for further consultations with PDP Governors, National Assembly members, the National Working…