Huawei revenue plunges further in ‘challenging times’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei’s second-quarter revenue plunged 38 percent, according to figures released Friday, with smartphone sales suffering from US sanctions and the offloading of its budget brand Honor.

Huawei is at the centre of an intense US-China trade and tech rivalry after the government of former president Donald Trump voiced concern the company could be used for espionage.

The United States has provided no evidence of spying but has barred Huawei from acquiring technologies crucial to its operations such as microchips and cut it off from using Google’s Android operating system.

For the first half of the year, Huawei’s overall revenues were 320.4 billion…