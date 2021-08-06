



The drone shot down by J&K Police was assembled with parts from China and Taiwan. The IED-laden drone which was in July shot down by the Jammu and Kashmir police was a hexacopter and had two GPS installed to precisely drop the material at assigned location, a forensic investigation revealed. According to exclusive details accessed […]

The post IED-laden drone shot down by J&K police was hexacopter with 2 GPS installed: Forensic Analysis appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper