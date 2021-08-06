Man City confirm signing of Jack Grealish in reported £100 million deal | The Guardian Nigeria News





City confirmed Grealish will wear the number 10 shirt, which was recently vacated by the departure to Barcelona of long-serving striker Sergio Aguero.

“I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City. City is the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world – it’s a dream come true to be part of this club,” Grealish, 25, said on www.mancity.com.





Source: Guardian Newspaper