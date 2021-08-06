NSCDC arrests armed robbery suspect, recovers gun, live cartridges | The Guardian Nigeria News



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, has arrested a 21-year old armed robbery suspect with a alocally-made gun and four live cartridges.

This contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Oluwole Olusegun made available to newmen on Friday in Ibadan.

Olusegun quoted the NSCDC Commandant, Michael Adaralewa, as saying that the suspect was arrested for allegedly stealing a cell phone on July 29 at about 9:30p.m. at Olomi Acedemy Area of Ibadan.

Adaralewa said that the suspect, who leads a three-man gang were specialised in robbing innocent citizens of their properties.

The commandant said that the suspect was about to be set ablaze by a crowd after committing the offence, but was rescued by NSCDC personnel patrolling the area.

He called on Nigerians not to take law into their hands and shun juggle justice.

Adaralewa said that the suspect had confessed that his accomplices that are now at large were…