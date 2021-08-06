Tropical storm heading for Tokyo as Olympics draw to close | The Guardian Nigeria News

A tropical storm is forecast to hit Tokyo on the last day of the Olympics, organisers said Friday, but did not announce any changes to the competition.

Japan’s weather agency warned of strong winds, high waves and the risk of landslides and floods along the eastern coastline from Saturday afternoon to Sunday when Tropical Storm Mirinae is expected to pass over the capital.

The Olympics closing ceremony is on Sunday evening, with medal events including water polo and rhythmic gymnastics taking place at indoor venues in the city during the day.

Cycling track races are also scheduled in Shizuoka, southwest of Tokyo, while the men’s marathon will kick off early Sunday in the far northern city of Sapporo.

“We are firmly and calmly paying attention” to the path of the storm, Tokyo 2020 organising committee spokesman Masa Takaya…