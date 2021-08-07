Ex Enugu Speaker threatens to sue state APC chairman over alleged defamation | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Former Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Eugene Odo, has threatened to file a suit against the Enugu State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Ben Nwoye over alleged defamation.

This is contained in a press release from Odo’s lawyer, Mr Ochianya Ozor in Enugu on Friday.

In the statement entitled ‘‘Notice to Sue for Defamation’’, Odo demanded a public and recorded apology from the Chairman before August 20, 2021 or face Defamation charges.

Ozor alleged that the party chairman while addressing party faithful in the state on Aug.3 openly denigrated the reputation of his client when he referred to him as a thief with the following statements.

‘’The thief who attempted to steal our democratic process is also a Wawa man, in our place.

‘’Today is not the day he started, because when Sullivan Chime was sick, was not feeling well, even though he was a great governor, going towards the end of his term, the same thief connived…