Ghanaian music starlet Gyakie has unveiled her eagerly anticipated single ‘Need Me’. Produced by Sosa, ‘Need Me’ is a blissful mid-tempo afrobeat love song which showcases the afro-soul/afro fusion sensation’s dynamic vocal range. Speaking about the release, Gyakie says: ‘Need Me’ is a love song. This song goes out to people that are willing to […]

The post Gyakie Releases New Song "Need Me" appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper