Huge California wildfire grows, but weather helps firefighters | The Guardian Nigeria News

A vast wildfire in northern California, already the third-largest in the state’s history, continued to grow overnight but officials said Saturday that cooler, calmer weather was giving firefighters a much-needed break.

The Dixie Fire has now ravaged 446,723 acres in four counties, up from the previous day’s 434,813. That area is larger than Los Angeles — and has surpassed the sweep of the vast Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon.

But cooler temperatures and calmer winds…