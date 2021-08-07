Huge California wildfire grows, but weather helps firefighters | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


Firefighters monitor the scene as flames from the Dixie fire jump across highway 89 near Greenville, California on August 3, 2021. – The Dixie fire has burned more than 250,000 acres and continues to get closer to residential communities. The 2017 Thomas Fire is now only the seventh worst by area destroyed — and is likely to be overtaken soon by the Dixie Fire raging through the state’s northern forests, as climate change makes wildfire season longer, hotter and more devastating. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

A vast wildfire in northern California, already the third-largest in the state’s history, continued to grow overnight but officials said Saturday that cooler, calmer weather was giving firefighters a much-needed break.

The Dixie Fire has now ravaged 446,723 acres in four counties, up from the previous day’s 434,813. That area is larger than Los Angeles — and has surpassed the sweep of the vast Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon.

But cooler temperatures and calmer winds…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR