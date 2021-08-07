Kool & The Gang Co-Founder Dennis ‘Dee Tee’ Thomas Dies At 70 — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas, a co-founder of the US music group Kool & the Gang, has died. He was 70.

Thomas passed away on Saturday “peacefully in his sleep” in New Jersey, his band announced. No cause of death was provided.

“An original member of Kool & the Gang, Dennis was known as the quintessential cool cat in the group, loved for his hip clothes and hats, and his laid-back demeanor,” the group said in a statement.

“A huge personality while also an extremely private person, Dennis was the alto saxophone player, flutist, percussionist as well as master of ceremonies at the band’s shows.”

His prologue was featured on Kool & the Gang’s 1971 hit, “Who’s Gonna Take the Weight.”

Thomas’ death comes nearly a year after co-founder Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell died in September 2020 at the age of 68.

Thomas, born Feb. 9, 1951, in Orlando, Florida, was remembered as the group’s “wardrobe…