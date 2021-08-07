Nigerians tackle IBB over comments on 2023 poll, June 12 | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Age Has Nothing To Do With Good Leadership – Youth Groups

• June 12 Will Forever Be His Nemesis, Says SNF

Many Nigerian, especially youths, have angrily disagreed with the submission of former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) that Nigeria’s next president should be someone in his 60s, arguing that age does not determine the ability of anyone to be a good leader.

The former military leader, popularly known as IBB, who spoke during an interview with Arise TV yesterday morning, identified bad leadership as the cause of the socio-economic challenges facing the country.

He went ahead to paint a picture of who should succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in office in 2023, stating that Nigeria’s next president should be in his 60s and one who should be able to talk to Nigerians.

His words: “If you get a good leadership that links with the people and tries to talk with the people; not talking on top of the people,…