Protesters mass in France against Macron’s Covid health pass | The Guardian Nigeria News

Protestors hold French flag and flags with the cross of Lorraine during a demonstration, part of a national day of protest against the mandatory Covid-19 health pass to access most of the public space, near Ecole Militaire in Paris on August 7, 2021. – A valid health pass is generated by two jabs from a recognised vaccine, a negative coronavirus test or a recent recovery from infection and has been validated for cafes and restaurants by the Constitutional Council on August 5, 2021. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
Almost a quarter of a million people took to the streets across France on Saturday for the biggest protests yet against a coronavirus health pass needed to enter a cafe or travel on an inter-city train, two days before the new rules come into force.
Similar but smaller protests were held in Italy.
Championed by President Emmanuel Macron, the French regulations make it obligatory to have either a full course of vaccination against Covid-19, a negative test or be…
