Paris Saint-Germain might be closing in on signing Lionel Messi but another Argentinian was their match-winner on Saturday as Mauro Icardi’s goal secured a 2-1 victory against newly-promoted Troyes in their opening game of the new Ligue 1 season.

The post PSG win French season opener while Messi waits in wings appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper