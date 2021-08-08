Alibaba says working with China police on sex assault allegation





Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said on Sunday that it was cooperating with a police investigation into sexual assault allegations aired by a company employee. A statement by Alibaba said the company also had suspended “relevant parties suspected of violating our policies and values,” asserting that it had a “zero-tolerance policy against sexual misconduct.” An unidentified […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper