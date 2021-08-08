California wildfire now second-worst in state history | The Guardian Nigeria News

Firefighters monitor the scene as flames from the Dixie fire jump across highway 89 near Greenville, California on August 3, 2021. – The Dixie fire has burned more than 250,000 acres and continues to get closer to residential communities. The 2017 Thomas Fire is now only the seventh worst by area destroyed — and is likely to be overtaken soon by the Dixie Fire raging through the state’s northern forests, as climate change makes wildfire season longer, hotter and more devastating. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

The monstrous Dixie Fire in northern California continued to grow overnight, making it the second-largest wildfire in state history as thousands of people continued to flee advancing flames, authorities said Sunday.

As of early Sunday, it had destroyed 463,477 acres (187,562 hectares), up from the previous day’s 447,723 acres. It now covers an area larger than Los Angeles and roughly the size of the Hawaiian island of Maui.

