COVID-19: Lagos, Akwa -Ibom, Rivers driving Nigeria’s surge infections | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 473 additional infection cases in the country, naming Lagos, Akwa-Ibom and Rivers States as drivers of the country’s COVID-19 surge as at Saturday.

The NCDC made this known via its verified wedsite on Sunday morning.

The News Agency Of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the new infections indicate an increase from the 565 cases announced a day earlier.

It observed that the country has entered a new phase of the pandemic, with a more complicated mix of cases than it has seen before.

But what hasn’t changed is that vaccines still provide the best protection against the virus.

The current surge of COVID-19 in the country continues to increase, trailing only the devastating wave, as it is being driven by a different mix of cases than the prior waves.

Back then,…