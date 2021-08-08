NDLEA recovers 8,268kg of cocaine, heroin | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) says it has seized more than 8,268 kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs, including cocaine, heroin, tramadol, methamphetamine and skunk, among others.

This happened in a weeklong coordinated raids in Ondo State, Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Enugu State, Bauchi State, Edo and Anambra, a statement said.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, issued the statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that no fewer than 15 drug dealers, including a woman on wheelchair, were arrested during the “Offensive Action’’ operations.

He said that the operation which began on Aug. 1, lasted until Saturday across the seven states.

He noted that the raids were aimed at mopping up illicit drugs in the affected states.

He said that the action was directed by the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa against all drug cartels across the country.

Babafemi said that the bulk…