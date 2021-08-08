Nigeria Tokyo 2020 Olympics Is Feminine — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Every epoch has its defining moments for men and women, who shape history, either for good or for bad. In Nigeria’s participation at the Olympic Games in the last three decades, the women have always given the country something to cheer for more than their male counterparts.

Chioma Ajunwa became Nigeria’s first and only individual gold medallist at the Olympic Games when she unleashed a giant leap of 7.12m on her first attempt in the long jump final at Atlanta 1996.

Her African record stood untouched for years until early this year when it was broken by Ese Brume, who was born just months before Ajunwa’s feat in Atlanta.

Brume achieved a 7.17m jump in Chula Vista, California, U.S. The distance took her to the top of the 2021 list, which assured Nigerians that under normal circumstances, she would get a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. She did just that.

The story of Nigerian women leading the race to glory for Nigeria at the Olympics actually began at the Barcelona ‘92…