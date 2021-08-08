Rwanda, Mozambique army regain control of port held by jihadists





Rwandan forces deployed last month to help Mozambique’s army battle jihadists said Sunday they had recaptured control of the key northern port of Mocimboa da Praia from the extremist militants. “The port city of Mocimboa da Praia, a major stronghold of the insurgency for more than two years has been captured by Rwandan and Mozambican […]

