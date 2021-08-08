Taliban seize provincial capital Kunduz in northern blitz | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Taliban said Sunday they had captured the key Afghan city of Kunduz, a claim confirmed by an AFP correspondent in the vicinity, as fierce fighting raged in the centre of a second northern capital.

Kunduz is the third provincial capital to fall in the past three days, but the most significant Taliban gain since the insurgents launched an offensive in May as foreign forces began the final stages of their withdrawal.

“After some fierce fighting the mujaheedin, with the grace of God, captured the capital of Kunduz province today,” the Taliban said in a statement.

An AFP reporter in the vicinity said “Kunduz has fallen … the Taliban have taken all the key installations in the city.”

Another resident described the city as being enveloped in “total chaos”.

“The Taliban have reached the main square of the city. Aircraft are bombing them,” said Abdul Aziz, a resident reached by phone.

The government’s…