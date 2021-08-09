AfDB to support tech-based MSMEs with $500m -Osinbajo | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the African Development Bank (AfDB) has agreed to support Micro Small and Medium Enterprises(MSMEs), especially technology-based ones with 500 million dollars in Nigeria.

Osinbajo disclosed this on Sunday at the 33rd Inaugural Lecture of Babcock University, Ilishan Remo, Ogun.

The institution’s 33rd Inaugural Lecture was delivered by Oluseyi Oduyoye, Professor of Business Administration.

The title of the lecture is, “From Small Business to Big Business: A Future with Little Hope”.

The vice president said that one of the things the Federal Government did with small business during the COVID-19 pandemic and afterwards was the introduction of the MSMEs Survival Fund.

“The MSMEs Survival Fund gave almost a million businesses support after the pandemic.

“We paid three months salary of several of the MSMEs especially private schools such as-private primary schools, private secondary schools; we paid for teachers and also for several…