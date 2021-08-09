Child Actor Jane Withers Dead At 95 — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Jane Withers, a child star of the 1930s and 1940s who specialized in impish roles, an antidote to the cloying sweetness of Shirley Temple, and who later became a TV fixture as Josephine the Plumber in advertisements for Comet scouring powder is dead at 95.

Her daughter Kendall Errair confirmed the death to the Associated Press but did not provide additional details.

“My mother was such a special lady. She lit up a room with her laughter, but she especially radiated joy and thankfulness when talking about the career she so loved and how lucky she was.”

Driven by her mother, a thwarted actress, Ms. Withers debuted on the vaudeville stage at 2 and by 4 had her own radio show in Atlanta billed as “Dixie’s Dainty Dewdrop.” She specialized in impressions of newsmakers and noted actors, from Greta Garbo to Maurice Chevalier.

Her mother, she said, was convinced the dimpled child would be a sensation. Two years later, Ms. Withers had her…