FG lists criteria to access N250bn gas intervention fund | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government says investors must meet seven criteria to access the N250 billion intervention fund for gas value chain businesses.

The CBN launched the intervention fund last August.

Ms Brenda Attaga, Technical Adviser to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, listed the criteria in Abuja on Sunday when she addressed newsmen.

They are technical feasibility, overall business plan an skills and experience output of the business plan as they must meet government’s national objective of cresting skilled and unskilled employment.

Another criterion is the social economic impact of the business plan and what percentage of Internally Generated Revenue it would contribute to the state in which the applicant plans to operate.

Others are the financial feasibility of the plan, economic and finance models of the plan and the environmental feasibility of the plan.

Attaga said that 27 applications had been received and they have obligor limit of N10…