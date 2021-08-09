Military records remarkable achievements in tackling insecurity- Minister | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, says a lot of achievements has been recorded by the nation’s armed forces in tackling the security challenges confronting the country.

Magashi said this at the graduation lecture of the National Defense College Course 29 participants, titled, “Enhancing Digital Technology in the Oil and Gas Sector of Nigeria for National Development” on Monday, in Abuja.

He said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had evolved policies aimed at leveraging on technologies in tackling developmental and security challenges.

The minister said that the efforts were evident in the lasting changes made in policy, environment, national security and governance.

He added that the diversification of the economy by fast-tracking industrialisation, agriculture and agro-allied processing through technology was ongoing and commendable.

According to him, the government is also prioritising critical…