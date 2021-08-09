Nigeria’s wildlife park rangers face terrorists, kidnappers, other challenges | The Guardian Nigeria News

Dr Mohammed Abubakar, the Minister of Environment says wildlife park rangers in the country now grapple with terrorists, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and bandits in their line of duty.

Abubakar spoke in Abuja on Monday during the candlelight memorial in honour of fallen heroes of the National Park Service (NPS) to mark World Rangers Day (WRD).

He said it was sad that in recent times, the challenges faced by park rangers working tirelessly to protect the country’s wildlife had taken a dangerous dimension.

Abubakar said that adequate measures were being taken by the Ministry to overcome the present predicament faced by the NPS especially the challenges affecting rangers.

The Minister noted that government was fully aware of the numerous challenges.

“These challenges range from contending with poachers, loggers, miners, grazers, to trekking long distances, inadequate patrol vehicles, use of obsolete firearms, inadequate modern equipment and inadequate manpower.

“I am pleased to…