NMA keeps mum despite FG’s threat — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• FG yet to invite us for talks, says NARD president

• PGF DG slams Labour, Health ministers for inaction, wants strikes in health sector criminalised

• Strike compounding already worrisome situation in Nigeria says Kaigama

Despite threats by the Federal Government, through the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, to enforce the ‘no work no pay rule against striking resident doctors today, indications emerged last night that the strike, now in its eighth day, is not likely to be called off soon, just as the parent body of all medical doctors in the country, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has refused to comment.

President, NMA, Prof. Innocent Ujah, yesterday, refused to pick calls from The Guardian on efforts the association is making to resolve the impasse between the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Federal Government.

Reacting to the threat from the Federal Government,…