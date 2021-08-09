Ogun police arrests mother of 2 for allegedly pouring hot water on husband’s girlfriend | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police in Ogun on Sunday said that they had arrested Joy Sunday, a mother of two, for pouring hot water on a woman she allegedly accused of dating her husband.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Command’s Public Relation Officer (PRO), disclosed this in a statement made available to Newsmen in Ota, Ogun.

Oyeyemi said that Mrs Sunday, aged 37, was arrested by men of the command for pouring hot water on the face of another woman, Justina Ameh, after accusing her of sleeping with her husband.

The victim, was similarly, had been taken to Strong Tower Hospital for medical treatment.

He said that the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Agbado divisional headquarters by the elder sister of the victim, one Kelechi Samuel.

”The sister of the victim reported that they went for a vigil at the Spring of Life Global Ministry situated at Giwa area of…