Ogun traditional ruler withdraws Okorocha’s chieftaincy title | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Eselu of Iselu Kingdom, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, on Monday announced the withdrawal of the conferment of Otunba Asoludero chieftaincy title on former Imo State governor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha.

The first-class traditional ruler also cancelled the installation ceremony which was earlier scheduled to hold on Sept. 19.

The withdrawal is contained in a letter dated August 9, signed by the Oba and addressed to Okorocha.

A copy of the letter was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

NAN reports that Akinyemi had recently pronounced Okorochas as the Otunba Asoludero of Iselu kingdom in Yewa -North Local Government Area of Ogun.

Eselu, had hinged the conferment on Okorocha’s “exemplified track record of unifying different tribes across the country”.

But the Oba, in the letter he wrote to Okorochas on Monday, explained that the chieftaincy title was withdrawn “in the interest of peace and harmony”.

While he claimed the Iselu kingdom still held Okorocha in…