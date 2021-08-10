Absa and SAP have joined forces on a Pan African Finance Transformation | The Guardian Nigeria News

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 10, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Absa Group has joined forces with SAP for a core finance transformation. A multi country digitisation journey has started with the Absa Groups’ Kenyan subsidiary S/4 HANA implementation being the first country to go live with SAP S/4 HANA

The Kenyan implementation of S/4 HANA was launched on Amazon Web Service Hyperscaler, an African first for SAP and a Tier 1 bank in the African banking industry.

“Using best of breed technology and cloud, we are transforming our Finance business with highly integrated systems, automation and consolidation of our financial data and reporting’’ says Ebrahim Samodien, CIO Functions Technology.

SAP had been chosen to assist in simplifying the group’s internal finance and reporting processes. The implementation of SAP S/4 HANA is a step towards Absa’s vision to consolidate and report off a single instance General Ledger.

SAP S/4 HANA will help Absa to intelligently automate…