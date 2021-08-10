Ethiopia PM urges civilians to join armed forces as war rages | The Guardian Nigeria News

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 12, 2020 Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali (L) speaks during a press conference with South African President at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, following their meeting on matters of mutual national development, regional and continental issues as well as international developments. – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on March 23, 2021 his country did not want war with Sudan, as tensions over a contested region along their border spark fears of broader conflict. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed issued a call Tuesday for all eligible civilians to join the armed forces as fighting raged in multiple regions of Africa’s second-most populous nation.

“Now is the right time for all capable Ethiopians who are of age to join the Defense Forces, Special Forces and militias and show your patriotism,” Abiy’s office said in a statement released less than two months after he declared a…



