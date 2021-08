In an ironic turn of event, former Big Brother Naija housemate Gifty Powers has called for the termination of the reality TV show which she tagged as “satanic”. Gifty, who appeared in the second season of the Big Brother Naija in 2017, said that the show is keeping youths in unhealthy competition with one another. […]

