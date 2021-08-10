Indonesia apologises over assault on Nigerian diplomatic agent

Indonesia’s ambassador to Nigeria has apologised on behalf of the country over an assault on a Nigerian diplomatic agent by immigration officers in Indonesia. The unnamed agent was assaulted when he was arrested by immigration officials on Saturday in front of his home in Indonesia. A viral video showed that two Indonesian officials held the […]

