Seconds insists he will not resign as PDP chairman — Politics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

All the 13 governors of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) rose from a six-hours meeting on Monday without categorical pronouncement on the resolution of the crisis in the party.

Sokoto State governor and chairman of the PDP governors forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, managed to declared that the meetings would continue today (Tuesday) with other stakeholders like the Board of Trustees and National Assembly caucus.

The decision to meet with the Board of Trustees and others was to carry them along to avoid what might be termed arbitrary decision, it was learnt.

The governors forum subjected the PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus, to serious interrogations that lasted for 40 minutes.

The grilling, it was learnt had to do with series of allegations including misappropriation of party funds, deliberate manipulations party affairs resulting in serious divisions in the organs of the party.

But after the meeting, Secondus…