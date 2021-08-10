Secondus: PDP governors’ six-hour meeting deadlocked | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Chairman knows fate today

• I will not resign, Secondus talks tough

• Governors grill national chairman, to consult BoT, NASS caucus on decision

• Dickson faults calls for Secondus’ resignation

• APC crisis: Panic as security personnel besiege secretariat

All 13 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, rose from a marathon six-hour meeting without categorical pronouncement on resolving the crisis rocking the party.

As it stands, Prince Uche Secondus, PDP national chairman, still endures an uncertain fate, as the meeting…