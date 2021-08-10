Secondus: PDP governors’ six-hour meeting deadlocked | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state governors, Godwin Obaseki (Edo) (left); Umar Fintiri (Adamawa); Bala Mohammed (Bauchi); Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Chairman, PDP Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto); Seyi Makinde (Oyo) (Behind) Tambuwal; Samuel Ortom (Benue); Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom); Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) briefing journalists after an emergency meeting in Abuja…yesterday. PHOTO: PHILIP OJISUA 

• Chairman knows fate today
• I will not resign, Secondus talks tough
• Governors grill national chairman, to consult BoT, NASS caucus on decision
• Dickson faults calls for Secondus’ resignation
• APC crisis: Panic as security personnel besiege secretariat

All 13 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, rose from a marathon six-hour meeting without categorical pronouncement on resolving the crisis rocking the party.

As it stands, Prince Uche Secondus, PDP national chairman, still endures an uncertain fate, as the meeting…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR