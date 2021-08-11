Canadian Michael Spavor jailed for 11 years in China for spying | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
17


(FILES) This file photo taken on March 6, 2019 shows Louis Huang of Vancouver Freedom and Democracy for China holding photos of Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who have been detained in China, outside the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver as Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou appears in court. – A Chinese court jailed Canadian businessman Michael Spavor for 11 years on charges of spying on August 11, 2021, in a case his country says is politically motivated. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP)

A Chinese court on Wednesday jailed Canadian businessman Michael Spavor for 11 years for spying, a sentence swiftly condemned by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “unacceptable and unjust”.

Spavor was detained in 2018 along with compatriot Michael Kovrig on what Ottawa has said are politically orchestrated charges after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Canada on a US extradition warrant.

Relations between the two countries have hit rock bottom,…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR