The 22 years old man, Joshua Adeyinka Kayode, who allegedly defrauded 170 people of the sum of N10.8 billion under fake investment scheme was Wednesday admitted to bail by Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Lagos, in the sum of N2 billion with two sureties in like sum. Justice Oweibo also ordered that […]

