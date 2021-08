The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it made seizures of various items with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N54 million from June to date in Zone B, covering Kano/Jigawa axis, a top official of the NCS s has said in Kano.

Source: Guardian Newspaper