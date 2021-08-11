Lagos embarks on street campaigns to woo drop-outs back to school | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos State government has embarked on public enlightenment campaigns to educate school drop outs, especially young girls on the need to go back to school to complete their education for a better future.

Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab, speaking during a day sensitization/ public enlightenment programme by his Office in Amuwo Odofin Local Council to sensitise residents on the need to re- enroll school drop outs, implored the girl-child who may have dropped out of school system due to early pregnancy, poverty, early marriage or other factors to return to school to continue their education.

What urged young girls who missed education early in life due to early pregnancy, trafficking, poverty or other factors to take advantage of the Alternative school system of the state government to re-enroll themselves for secondary education and learn a vocation that would make them become…