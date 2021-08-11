NARD may call off strike before weekend, says Reps | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Chairman, House Committee on Health, Tanko Sununu, yesterday, expressed hope that the ongoing strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) would be called off before the week runs out.

He also urged the Ministry of Health to initiate payment of outstanding salary arrears of doctors as well as residency training funds for 2020 and 2021, as demanded by the aggrieved workers, so that the strike could be called off soon.

He spoke during a meeting of the Committee with Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, and the leadership of NARD at the National Assembly.

The Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze, had informed the lawmakers that…