Nigeria logs 610 additional COVID-19 infections – NCDC | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria on Tuesday logged 610 additional COVID-19 infections, the second-highest in nearly six months, said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on its website on Wednesday morning.

It said the new infections took the country’s total of confirmed cases to 179,118, from the 422 cases registered a day earlier.

The NCDC added that the country’s active cases also soared to 10,324, noting that the 610 additional infections were reported in 12 states and the FCT.

The public health institute said Lagos, Rivers and Akwa-Ibom States drove the country’s COVID-19 surge in new infections on Tuesday.

The agency said Lagos State, the country’s epicentre for the virus, had continued to rank highest in daily reports with 281 infections.

The NCDC said Lagos was followed by Rivers with 152 infections, noting that Akwa-Ibom, the second hardest-hit with the Delta variant in the country, recorded 85 cases.

Other states…