Nigeria to reintroduce toll plazas on selected highways | The Guardian Nigeria News

Motorists to pay N200, N500 per trip

Exemption for diplomatic, military vehicles, tricycles, motorcycles

Terhemba Daka, Abuja

The Nigerian Government on Wednesday said it was set to reintroduce toll collections on selected dual carriageways across the country.

This development is coming several years after former President Olusegun Obasanjo dismantled all toll plazas on federal roads across the country in 2003.

The government said only 14.3 percent of the entire 35,000 kilometres federal roads that are dual carriageways will be eligible for tolling with vehicles paying between N200 and N500 per trip respectively depending on their make.

Diplomatic, military, para-military vehicles as well as tricycles and motorcycles will be exempted.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola made these disclosure Wednesday while briefing newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi…