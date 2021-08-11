PDP: Secondus survives, gets reprieve with early convention | The Guardian Nigeria News

• PDP elects next chairman in October

• NEC to constitute convention, zoning committees next week

• Tambuwal: APC lacks structures of a political party

• APC Governors back Buni’s committee on congresses, national convention

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, yesterday, survived raging onslaught against his continued stay in office and got a soft landing a week after his position was threatened by a no confidence vote and mass resignation of some National Working Committee (NWC) members of the party.

Secondus survived increasing calls for his resignation as party leaders fixed the end of October for the national elective convention to elect its next national chairman, thereby getting a 10 weeks respite.

Although the tenure of the incumbent NWC was due to elapse on December 6, stakeholders of the party made up of 13 governors, the Board of Trustees (BoT), and other organs of the party, brought the convention forward in what is…